WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bankshares

WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WILD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cormark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

WildBrain Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TSE WILD opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. WildBrain has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.30.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

