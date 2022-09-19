Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. 3,869,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,651,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

