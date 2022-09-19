Webster Bank N. A. Sells 385 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.95. 12,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,790. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.