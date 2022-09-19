Webster Bank N. A. Sells 124 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $299.40. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,460. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.31 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.20.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

