Webster Bank N. A. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $421.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $457.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.14. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.