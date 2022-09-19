Webster Bank N. A. Has $711,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.60 on Monday, hitting $238.53. 288,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,504. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $242.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.