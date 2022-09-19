Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $96,383,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.45. The stock had a trading volume of 61,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

