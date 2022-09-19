Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 45,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 59,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ecolab Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.89. 15,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.