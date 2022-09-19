Webster Bank N. A. Acquires 1,550 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.44. 45,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

