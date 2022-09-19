WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,831. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.