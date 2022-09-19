WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.48. 449,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576,118. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

