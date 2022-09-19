WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,462. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

