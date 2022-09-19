WBH Advisory Inc. Has $36.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 4.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $36,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.46. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

