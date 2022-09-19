WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 11,465 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.76. 77,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,011. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.