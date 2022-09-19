WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,301 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,403. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average is $75.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.