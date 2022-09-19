Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €8.50 ($8.67) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Up 2.4 %

WRTBY stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

