W Advisors LLC Purchases 24,153 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

W Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 6.9% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 56,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

