Volution Group (LON:FAN) Given New GBX 460 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Volution Group Stock Performance

FAN opened at GBX 317.50 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 366.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.24. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 316 ($3.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 565 ($6.83). The stock has a market cap of £628.07 million and a P/E ratio of 2,442.31.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

