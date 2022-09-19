Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
VGZ stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.34.
Vista Gold Company Profile
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.