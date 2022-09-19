Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Down 6%

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) shares fell 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.67. 9,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 395,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,981.32% and a negative return on equity of 206.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,363,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,048,454. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 126,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

