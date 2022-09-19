Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 136,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,541,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 13.4% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after buying an additional 163,532 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after buying an additional 12,589,357 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 22.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,126 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

