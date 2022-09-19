Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Investment analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of VNOM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,705. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,200 shares of company stock worth $2,969,316. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,841,000. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $5,336,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

