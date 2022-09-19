Vidya Price Down 25.6% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $857,215.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,015,394 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Buying and Selling Vidya

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them.”

