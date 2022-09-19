Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 4,551 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $18,977.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,022,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,899.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51.

On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $492.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 108.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

