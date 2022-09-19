VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 278 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $175.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.