Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.39

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.39 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 14548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.08.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Verint Systems by 357.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.