Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells $556,621.74 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,474.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 495,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.08. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

