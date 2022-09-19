Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.96. 22,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,191,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.