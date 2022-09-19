Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,065,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,527,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

