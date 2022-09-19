Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

