Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Increased by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

