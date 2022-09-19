Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 5.6% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.63. 93,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,217. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

