Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 2.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $233.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

