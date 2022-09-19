Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 380,277 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 320,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 110,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 95,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 54,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 213,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

