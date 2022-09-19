Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lifted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $37,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 255,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,435,824. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

