Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,239 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after acquiring an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.46. 283,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

