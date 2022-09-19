Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.9% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $39.23. 185,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,494,563. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

