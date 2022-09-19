Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 576,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,085,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $145.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,636. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.