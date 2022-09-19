Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.2% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $33,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,636. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

