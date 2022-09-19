Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Boosted by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.2% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.23. 23,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,636. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

