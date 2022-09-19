Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 20709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Valneva in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.