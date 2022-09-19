Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.19

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 20709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
