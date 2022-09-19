Validity Market Cap Tops $7.16 Million (VAL)

Validity (VAL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $681,514.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00008039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Validity has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000091 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000920 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2015. Validity’s total supply is 4,668,937 coins and its circulating supply is 4,663,536 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Validity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain.Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL).The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message.The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly.Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

