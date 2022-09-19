V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in V.F. were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 135.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 201,744 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.40. 50,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,913. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

