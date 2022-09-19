Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $9.01 million, a P/E ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Security Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

