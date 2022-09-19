Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.44

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 8364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after purchasing an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,149,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,455,000 after purchasing an additional 796,979 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Uniti Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,108,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100,648 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after acquiring an additional 757,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,171,000 after acquiring an additional 184,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

