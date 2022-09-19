Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.44

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 8364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Uniti Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Uniti Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.
Institutional Trading of Uniti Group
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.