Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €4.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.18) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.08) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Trading Down 1.7 %

ETR UN01 opened at €3.85 ($3.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.17. Uniper has a 12-month low of €3.29 ($3.35) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.