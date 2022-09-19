Umbrella Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $678,760.05 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $678,760.05 and approximately $110,518.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00014354 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012273 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000682 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00013037 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

