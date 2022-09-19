UBS Group Increases General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $79.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.64.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

