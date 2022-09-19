Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several other reports. Argus lowered Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.84.

Twilio Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock worth $1,057,136. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

