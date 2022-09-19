Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research note on Friday.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:TUWOY opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.43.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

